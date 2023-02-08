velvet 02/08/23
today on velvet, i’ve planned a mix of old-school r&b, modern underground hip hop, indie, neo-soul, psych-jazz, and more. it’s amazing how music evolves and so many sub-genres have developed from gospel & indigenous music. i hope you hear something that peaks your interest and expands your horizons 🙂
sam♥
sudden death // quelle chris, chris keys
northbound // paul grant, jonny tobin
qadir – single version // nick hakim
chance to say my piece // taylor mcferrin, marcus gilmore
mirage // orion sun
wake up this day // tom misch, jordan rakei
little techno // 44th move
i can see you // kolinga * FEATURED CONGOLESE ARTIST
stand with each other – keiyaa remix // nubya garcia, keiyaa
me, right? // malaya
shades // silvan strauss
terra // shebad
l’oiseau qui danse // tennyson
i love my friends // kiefer
spirits in transition – edit // 4hero
better // joy orbison, lea sen
seven times – wu-lu remix // lianne la havas, wu-lu
spotify playlist here