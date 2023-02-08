velvet 02/08/23

Wednesday, February 8, 2023 | Posted in Velvet by Samantha Boss

today on velvet, i’ve planned a mix of old-school r&b, modern underground hip hop, indie, neo-soul, psych-jazz, and more. it’s amazing how music evolves and so many sub-genres have developed from gospel & indigenous music. i hope you hear something that peaks your interest and expands your horizons 🙂

sam♥

sudden death  //  quelle chris, chris keys

northbound  //  paul grant, jonny tobin

qadir – single version  //  nick hakim

chance to say my piece  //  taylor mcferrin, marcus gilmore

mirage  //  orion sun

wake up this day  //  tom misch, jordan rakei

little techno  //  44th move

i can see you  //  kolinga  * FEATURED CONGOLESE ARTIST

stand with each other – keiyaa remix  //  nubya garcia, keiyaa

me, right?  //  malaya

shades  //  silvan strauss

terra  //  shebad

l’oiseau qui danse  //  tennyson

i love my friends  //  kiefer

spirits in transition – edit  //  4hero

better  //  joy orbison, lea sen

seven times – wu-lu remix //  lianne la havas, wu-lu

 

spotify playlist here