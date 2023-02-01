velvet 02/01/23

Wednesday, February 1, 2023 | Posted in Velvet by Samantha Boss

thanks for tuning into velvet today! this week i’m featuring the amazing vocalist and pianist, pj morton. his soulful, gospel-rooted sound matches the tune “how deep is your love” (originally by the bees gees) beautifully & adding yebba as a soloist was a magical choice. i didn’t realize how much i NEEDED this in my ears. hope you enjoy~

sam♥

 pj morton – how deep is your love ft. yebba

lucid  /  jordan rakei

the number thirteen  /  louis prince

verbs  /  peyton, steve lacy

how deep is your love  /  pj morton, yebba

what it feels like – carrtoons remix  /  potatohead people, t3, illa j, kapok carrtoons

music  /  cleo soul

partners in crime, pt. 2  /  the internet

alive – rebirth  /  javier santiago, j. hoard

taurus  /  carrtoons, julia zivic

cloudshine  /  reva devito, roane namuh

swagism  /  ghost-note, nigel hall

rosedrops  /  laik

supernatual  /  we are king

we rollin’ for you  /  tall black guy

 

spotify playlist here