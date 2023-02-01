velvet 02/01/23
thanks for tuning into velvet today! this week i’m featuring the amazing vocalist and pianist, pj morton. his soulful, gospel-rooted sound matches the tune “how deep is your love” (originally by the bees gees) beautifully & adding yebba as a soloist was a magical choice. i didn’t realize how much i NEEDED this in my ears. hope you enjoy~
sam♥
lucid / jordan rakei
the number thirteen / louis prince
verbs / peyton, steve lacy
how deep is your love / pj morton, yebba
what it feels like – carrtoons remix / potatohead people, t3, illa j, kapok carrtoons
music / cleo soul
partners in crime, pt. 2 / the internet
alive – rebirth / javier santiago, j. hoard
taurus / carrtoons, julia zivic
cloudshine / reva devito, roane namuh
swagism / ghost-note, nigel hall
rosedrops / laik
supernatual / we are king
we rollin’ for you / tall black guy
spotify playlist here