Tokyo Dreams 2/14/23
Happy Valentines Day! Bringing you a special hour of city pop love songs to listen to for the evening! I did a lot of research for this week’s show so I hope you feel the love<3 ^o^
Track Listing:
Yumi Arai – 少しだけ片想い
KIRINJI – 非ゼロ和ゲーム
Miki Matsubara – – Cupid –
Lamp – Last Train At 25 O’clock
Junko Ohashi – Sweet Love
リアムMAZE1981 – My Love
Yumi Arai – 何もきかないで
Junko Ohashi – Telephone Number
Step – Rimember me
Anri – Last Summer Whisper
Makoto Matsushita – This Is All I Have For You – 2018 Remaster
Junko Yagami – 黄昏のBAY CITY
Cindy – 私達を信じていて
Yumi Arai – 卒業写真