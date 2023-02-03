Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, February 3, 2023 (“Why is Wire-bending in the Library?”) Episode 547
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_547.mp3
“Carnival Time” by Al Johnson
Interview with Dr. Vernelle Noel, Director of the Situated Computation + Design Lab at Georgia Tech, and Kirk Henderson, Exhibits Program Manager at the Georgia Tech Library.
File this set under GT4229.T7 T76
“Carnival Drum Song” by Lancelot Layne
“History of Carnival” by Atilla the Hun (nee Raymond Quevedo)
Continued interview with Dr. Vernelle Noel and Kirk Henderson
File this set under RK527 .N35
“Down to the Wire” by Neil Young
“Walking Wires” by High Vis
Continued interview with Dr. Vernelle Noel and Kirk Henderson
File this set under N72.F45 K57
“Draggin the Line” by Tommy James and the Shondells
“Bold Lines” by Shagreen
“Wichita Lineman” by Glen Campbell
“No Place Like the West Indies” by Lord Invader