Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, February 24, 2023 (“Classroom Libraries Under Siege”) Episode 550

Friday, February 24, 2023 | Posted in Lost in the Stacks, Playlists by Fred Rascoe

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_550.mp3

“I Was Born this Way” by Valentino

Interview with Pat Barber, President of Manatee Education Association

File this set under F309.3 .H4
“Kid Manatee” by Pearl and the Oysters
“Florida” by the Flat Five

Continued interview with Pat Barber

File this set under Z657 .L97
“Leader of the Pack” by the Shangri-las
“Real Animal” by the House of Love

Continued interview with Pat Barber

File this set under LB1775 .L363
“The Time it Takes to Make a Move” by Banned Books
“Teacher” by Jethro Tull

“Put the Book Back on the Shelf” by Belle and Sebastian