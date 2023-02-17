Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, February 17, 2023 (“How Do You Solve a Problem Like Twitter?”) Episode 549
“High Flying Bird” by Judy Henske
File this set under QL45 .C18
“Mockingbird” by Inez and Charlie Foxx
“Three Little Birds” by Toots and the Maytalls
File this set under JK421 .T825
“Talkin’ Loud and Sayin’ Nothing” by Living Colour
“Everybody’s Talkin’” by Bill Withers
Continued interview with Philip Burrus
File this set under HM742 .D464
“Time of No Reply” by Nick Drake
“Talk Back” by Sugarplastic
“Offline” by Oxford Drama