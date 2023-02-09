mode8 #25: Grammys Sampler
It’s the 25th episode of mode8! I wish I knew sooner so I could have an anniversary but better luck next time. This week’s highlight was the Grammys, where 5 game soundtracks were nominated for the new category! The first part of this episode samples a track from each of them. Enjoy!
Svartalfheim // Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok
The Rats of Tobruk // Call of Duty: Vanguard
SN/TH/YA // Aliens: Fireteam Elite
Ghost (instrumental) // Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
III: Tarab Pt. 1 // Old World
Garden of Hope // Pikmin 3
Return to Spiral Mountain // Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts and Bolts
Recapture // Icarus: Alien Vanguard
Cyber Space 4-4: Wishes in the Wind // Sonic Frontiers
mosaik — xyce ft. radix
Battle! Champion Iris (JP Version) // Pokemon Black 2 and White 2 — remix. SiIvagunner
A CYBER’S WORLD? (Chapter 1 & 2 DEMO) // Deltarune — remix. SiIvagunner
Slateport City // Pokemon Emerald — orchestral version by Tristan D. Perez