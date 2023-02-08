Gold Soundz 2.7.23: Anti Love Songs
In this 2 week Valentines special we will be playing the best lovely songs!!!…. and the best anti love songs! To satisfy both the Valentines day lovers and haters. This week we are celebrating anti love!
Bags // Clairo
Full Control // Snail Mail
What’s The Point // Faye Webster
The Sun Is Bad // Indigo De Souza
Not My Baby // Alvvays
List Of People (To Try And Forget) // Tame Impala
Was It Something I Said // MyKey
I Don’t Know You // The Marias
That I Miss You // Vansire
Boyish // Japanese Breakfast
YKWIM? // Yot Club
Anti-Marriage Medley // New Tradition
So Sad, So Sad // Varsity
Love That’s Gone // La Sera
Let My Baby Stay // Mac DeMarco