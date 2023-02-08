Gold Soundz 2.7.23: Anti Love Songs

Tuesday, February 7, 2023 | Posted in Goldsoundz, Shows by Brooke Peterman

In this 2 week Valentines special we will be playing the best lovely songs!!!…. and the best anti love songs! To satisfy both the Valentines day lovers and haters. This week we are celebrating anti love! 

 

Bags // Clairo 
Full Control // Snail Mail 
What’s The Point // Faye Webster

The Sun Is Bad // Indigo De Souza 
Not My Baby // Alvvays 
List Of People (To Try And Forget) // Tame Impala 

Was It Something I Said // MyKey
I Don’t Know You // The Marias
That I Miss You // Vansire 

Boyish // Japanese Breakfast 
YKWIM? // Yot Club 
Anti-Marriage Medley // New Tradition 

So Sad, So Sad // Varsity 
Love That’s Gone // La Sera 
Let My Baby Stay // Mac DeMarco