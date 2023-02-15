Gold Soundz: 2.14.23 LOVE SONGS

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 | Posted in Goldsoundz, Shows by Brooke Peterman

Happy Valentines Day everybody!! I hope y’all enjoy this sweet sweet show today filled with all of our favorite love songs. We hope y’alls day is filled with flowers and chocolate covered strawberries! We will all be watching 500 days of summer tonight to celebrate! 

 

Acolyte // Slaughter Beach, Dog
Fade Into You // Mazzy Star 
Archie, Marry Me // Alvvays 

Valentine // Suki Waterhouse 
Baby I’m Yours // Arctic Monkeys
Glue Song // beabadoobee

Is There a Place I Can Go // Trudy and the Romance 
In A Good Way // Faye Webster 
Dramamine // Wallice 

Lovers Rock // TV Girl 
j’s lullaby (darlin’ i’d wait for you) // Delaney Bailey 
I Know You Know I Love You // Sunset Rollercoaster 

You Are the Right One // Sports 
More // The Greeting Committee 
In a Dream // Hether