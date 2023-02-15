Gold Soundz: 2.14.23 LOVE SONGS
Happy Valentines Day everybody!! I hope y’all enjoy this sweet sweet show today filled with all of our favorite love songs. We hope y’alls day is filled with flowers and chocolate covered strawberries! We will all be watching 500 days of summer tonight to celebrate!
Acolyte // Slaughter Beach, Dog
Fade Into You // Mazzy Star
Archie, Marry Me // Alvvays
Valentine // Suki Waterhouse
Baby I’m Yours // Arctic Monkeys
Glue Song // beabadoobee
Is There a Place I Can Go // Trudy and the Romance
In A Good Way // Faye Webster
Dramamine // Wallice
Lovers Rock // TV Girl
j’s lullaby (darlin’ i’d wait for you) // Delaney Bailey
I Know You Know I Love You // Sunset Rollercoaster
You Are the Right One // Sports
More // The Greeting Committee
In a Dream // Hether