girl rock! 2/7/23: soul
Today, as part of a celebration of Black History Month, girl rock!’s hit crew brings you the best in soul, new and old. Playlist here, picks below:
Old Soul Segment:
Heart Full of Love // The Invincibles
Ruler of My Heart // Irma Thomas
A Bird in the Hand (Is Worth Two In The Bush) // The Velvelettes
Any Other Way // Jackie Shane
Just Look What You’ve Done // Brenda Holloway
Man On The Side // Love Apple
Nothing I’d Rather Be (Than Your Weakness) // Marva Whitney
I Feel Like Breaking up Somebody’s Home Tonight // Ann Peebles
I’m Not Ready for Love // Promise
I Love Every Single Little Thing About You // Syreeta
You Hit Me Right Where It Hurt // Kim Weston
Neo-Soul Segment:
Baby Teeth // Girlhood
Flowtic // Floetry
What Is Love? // Ntjam Rosie
Capillary // Human Bloom
Breathe // Lorren
The Loneliest Thing // Cosma Joy
Honest // Mychelle