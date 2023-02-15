girl rock! 2/14/23- hip hop
Today, as part of our celebration of Black History Month, girl rock!’s hit crew explores hip hop new and old. Playlist here, picks below:
Stompin’ to the 90s // Yo-Yo
Sucker DJ // Dimples D., Ben Liebrand
The Blend // The Herbaliser, What What
Monie in the Middle // Monie Love
Spontaneity // Bahamadia
Lessons from My Mistakes … but I Lost Your Number // Liv.e
Unfamiliar Places // One Self
Bye Bye Baby // Noname
G.O.Y.D. // Lava La Rue
Do My Thing // Erika de Casier
Take This Necessary Funk Break // Exmiranda
Baby Pillz // Dizzy Fae
Kise // Lous and the Yakuza
Selfish Soul // Sudan Archives
Lullabies // Tkay Maidza
Red Room // Hiatus Kaiyote
Sugar Water // Cibo Matto
So I Don’t Feel Useless // Dianna Lopez