girl rock! 2/14/23- hip hop

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 | Posted in Girl Rock!, Playlists, Shows by Elizabeth Cowan

Today, as part of our celebration of Black History Month, girl rock!’s hit crew explores hip hop new and old. Playlist here, picks below:

Monie Love – Down To Earth (1990, Vinyl) - Discogs

Stompin’ to the 90s // Yo-Yo
Sucker DJ // Dimples D., Ben Liebrand
The Blend // The Herbaliser, What What
Monie in the Middle // Monie Love

Spontaneity // Bahamadia
Lessons from My Mistakes … but I Lost Your Number // Liv.e
Unfamiliar Places // One Self
Bye Bye Baby // Noname

G.O.Y.D. // Lava La Rue
Do My Thing // Erika de Casier
Take This Necessary Funk Break // Exmiranda
Baby Pillz // Dizzy Fae

Kise // Lous and the Yakuza
Selfish Soul // Sudan Archives
Lullabies // Tkay Maidza
Red Room // Hiatus Kaiyote

Sugar Water // Cibo Matto
So I Don’t Feel Useless // Dianna Lopez