Crush #206 & #207 – My Bloody Valentine’s Day
tonight we’re here with a romantic and lovely set for our valentine’s day show! we also forgot to make a post last week, which we will include in this post 🙂
molten young lovers – airiel
cupid come – my bloody valentine
romance – plastic girl in closet
rose pedals – vivienne eastwood
love songs on the radio – mojave 3
on our own – the meeting places
masokissed – the pains of being pure at heart
pretty face – soft kill
everlastingly yours – piroshka
language of flowers – pale saints
i love you – the brian jonestown massacre
crazy for you – slowdive
kiss chase – lush
last week – japanese shoegaze deep dive
i really wish we had posted this one last week because we had a really good convo with one of our listeners who tuned in about the differences between european/american shoegaze and japanese!! basically it boils down to, japanese shoegaze has a lot more lyricism and clearer vocals, while also have more harsh guitar textures. I’d definitely reccomend each any every band in our playlist, which u can find here on spotify!