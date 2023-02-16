continental drift 2/15/23: japan pt. 2!
Good evening drifters, today we are embarking to no new shores. No new journey awaits, and that is because …..
We’re staying in Japan! The second largest music market in the world surely deserves a double episode. Listen to the playlist here (combined with last week’s), and listen back to the episode here.
Japan and island country in east Asia and with a population of 125 million is the eleventh most populous country in the world, as well as one of the most densely populated and urbanized.
About three-fourths of the country’s terrain is mountainous, concentrating on narrow coastal plains. As a result, the Tokyo metro area is the most populous in the world (38 million), and is behind only NYC for urban function landmass.
There is a sprawling house scene in Japan. House music grew out of Chicago and spread to Japan in the late 80s. Satoshi Tommie, formerly of Yellow Magic Orchestra, is credited with bringing house music to Japan with his 1989 hit “Tears,” a collaboration with Chicago house artist Frankie Knuckles. Combining Japanese technological proficiency (Roland’s TR-808 and TR-909 drum machines are foundational to electronic music) with new access to house music, the 1990s spawned an innovative Japanese house scene.
House segment:
Motion // YOUR SONG IS GOOD
Tears // Satoshi Tomie, Freddie Knuckles
Right Here! Right Now! // Shinichiro Yokota
As Above, So Below // Gonno, Nick Hoppner
Same Place, Another Time // Soshi Takeda (not house, more electronic)
There is a small (though strong) celtic scene in Japan of dedicated bands. These groups find international curiosity at festivals in America, Ireland, etc, and within Japan there have begun to be St. Patrick’s day festivals that feature celtic music. Irish pubs and college circles continue to bring new exposure to Irish and celtic music in Japan.
Japanese Celtic Sample:
The Time Thief // HARMONICA CREAMS
Now, I had to revisit city pop from last week. This week I wanted to get to know some of the artists a little more.
Akina Nakamori is one of the most successful city pop artists. She won the TV singing competition “Star Tanjo” in 1981, and “Slow Motion” was her debut single. Her public image bordered on provocative; she was more edgy than concurrent star Seiko Matsuda, who was given a “girl next door” character. Akina Nakamori’s career is marked with scandal, including a public spiral, several grabs at attention (including a fake hospitalization), and a rebranding as Japanese Jennifer Lopez. Regardless, she’s still known as one of the greats.
Yukiko Okada won the same singing show Star Tanjo with a cover of Akina Nakamori’s “Slow Motion” at just 15 in 1983. Her career, though widely successful, is overshadowed by tragedy. She died by suicide just two years later, in 1985, at age 17.
City Pop Segment:
Slow Motion // Aika Nakamori
Little Princess // Yukiko Okada
DRIVING MY LOVE // Anri
Anata Dake no Mono (I’m All Yours) // Yumi Arai
Rock(?) Segment:
Ampersands // mei ehara
Somehow Hear // Cattle