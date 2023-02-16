100 wreks #42 – Valentines Day Special!!!

Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Thanks for tuning in to tonight’s ~valentines day~ episode of 100 wreks!!

Tracklist:

It’s U (Diamond Version) – Petal Supply + Himera
On Your Mind – DOSS
idea for song – trndytrndy

Beautiful x This Kiss (DJ R Oliver Edit) – A. G. Cook x Carly Rae Jepsen
kiss n tell – ELFZ
Hey QT – QT

all i need (ft. Hannah Diamond) – umru + Fraxiom + Tony Velour
to you (feat. mental)(prod. waifu) – blxty

Care For You – bby eco
You Are Safe and Loved to The Stars And Back – Himera

Love 2 You (feat. Petal Supply + DJ Kuroneko) – acounta
love yourself (spend forever) – cookii

This Guitar – fraxiom
Kiss Me Thru The Phone – That Kid
fool4love – ericdoa

crush – Planet 1999