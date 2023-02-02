100 wreks #40
Here’s the link to my SOPHIE tribute episode from last year <3
And here’s the tracklist from tonight’s episode:
Run Away With Me (Himera’s Firework Remix) – Carly Rae Jepsen
EUPHORIA (DVNOTS REMIX) – LOREEN
Curiosity – Carly Rae Jepsen
my fault (prod. kmoe) – juno
25 bands and a geccco – 100 gecs
alive – blxty
picnic (prod. mixedmatches) – i9bonsai
will u ever shut up ! (prod. nebita + yung skrrt) – Can of Bliss
Chokehold – Dylan Longworth, Corefish, 31sentinel, Austyn With A Y (via Goop House)
LEMONADE – SOPHIE
Whole New World (SOPHIE and Doss Remix) – SOPHIE + Doss
My Forever (ELFZ Edit) – SOPHIE
Just Like We Never Said Goodbye – SOPHIE
the world’s most famous cat… – Kaho Matsui
Let Me KNow – TTristana + Esuna
Wonder (DJ PUPPYLUV NXC Edit) – Perfume
If I Had Your Number – moistbreezy
heart in 2 (D’Eon Remix) – caro<3
Dare (Dvnots Remix) – Namasenda