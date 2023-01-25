velvet 01/25/23

Wednesday, January 25, 2023 | Posted in Velvet by Samantha Boss

thanks for tuning in to this week’s episode of velvet, highlighting progressive r&b and neo-soul, branching in all directions including folk, jazz, latin, fusion, lo-fi / r&b, and more!

nerve  /  jordan rakei

the lure  /  james tillman

back to me  /  moonchild

my day will come  /  james francies, yebba

sour flower  /  lianne la havas

something’s missing  /  the internet

debbie is depressed  /  flying lotus

penitentiary philosophy  /  erykah badu

a new high  /  mild high club, winter

gretchen  /  moon diver

locked in  /  lea sen

bingo bongo  /  bentley, horatio luna

what if interlude  /  alfa mist

layers  /  anatole muster, hadrien feraud, morgan agren

alone  /  beau diako, ego ella may 

 

