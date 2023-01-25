velvet 01/25/23
thanks for tuning in to this week’s episode of velvet, highlighting progressive r&b and neo-soul, branching in all directions including folk, jazz, latin, fusion, lo-fi / r&b, and more!
sam♥
nerve / jordan rakei
the lure / james tillman
back to me / moonchild
my day will come / james francies, yebba
sour flower / lianne la havas
something’s missing / the internet
debbie is depressed / flying lotus
penitentiary philosophy / erykah badu
a new high / mild high club, winter
gretchen / moon diver
locked in / lea sen
bingo bongo / bentley, horatio luna
what if interlude / alfa mist
layers / anatole muster, hadrien feraud, morgan agren
alone / beau diako, ego ella may
spotify playlist here