velvet 01/18/23

01/18/23

Wednesday, January 18, 2023

thanks for tuning into velvet this week! today i am featuring dan kye, an alias of jordan rakei, for whom i’ve been entering another major obsessive era. complimenting this selection, i’m playing songs by some of my favorite artists such as mid-air thief, hiatus kaiyote, esperanza spalding (featured last week), and allysha joy. lots of international artists this week, namely from australia/nz and korea. always cool to hear how soul has evolved from its gospel roots in so many new forms around the world. hope you enjoy 🙂

sam ♥

distance  /  yebba

mobius streak  /  hiatus kaiyote

coming home – interlude  /  kali uchis

sign out  /  vooo

actually  /  dan kye

nineteen  /  rob araujo

and1  /  athletic progression

i adore you  /  esperanza spalding

cuffed  /  nick hakim

honesty  /  allysha joy

creation  /  sabrina claudio

nobody not really  /  alicia keys

chemical coincidence  /  jordan rakei

sketches of brunswick east i  /  king gizzard and the lizard wizard

blaze  /  alfa mist, kaya thomas-dyke

seismic  /  mid-air thief

 

spotify playlist here