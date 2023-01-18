velvet 01/18/23
thanks for tuning into velvet this week! today i am featuring dan kye, an alias of jordan rakei, for whom i’ve been entering another major obsessive era. complimenting this selection, i’m playing songs by some of my favorite artists such as mid-air thief, hiatus kaiyote, esperanza spalding (featured last week), and allysha joy. lots of international artists this week, namely from australia/nz and korea. always cool to hear how soul has evolved from its gospel roots in so many new forms around the world. hope you enjoy 🙂
sam ♥
distance / yebba
mobius streak / hiatus kaiyote
coming home – interlude / kali uchis
sign out / vooo
actually / dan kye
nineteen / rob araujo
and1 / athletic progression
i adore you / esperanza spalding
cuffed / nick hakim
honesty / allysha joy
creation / sabrina claudio
nobody not really / alicia keys
chemical coincidence / jordan rakei
sketches of brunswick east i / king gizzard and the lizard wizard
blaze / alfa mist, kaya thomas-dyke
seismic / mid-air thief
