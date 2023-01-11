velvet 01/11/23
thanks for tuning into my first episode of velvet! it’s too cool to be able to share music from my favorite genres. hope you enjoyed this weeks show! ~
sam 🙂
we’re dumb / salami rose joe louis
talk to me / jordan rakei
why we speak / robert glasper, q-tip, esperanza spalding
cycles / shafiq husayn, hiatus kaiyote
restless song / shadow community
la di da / the internet
ain’t a party / jet age of tomorrow
closer (ode 2 u) / ravyn lenae
what you need / kaytranada, charlotte day wilson
warm honey / willow
nowhere but up / phony ppl
ah uh oh / bobbing
pastures + cowpies / dj harrison
miss chew / nick hakim
can’t believe it / matt martians
spotify playlist here~