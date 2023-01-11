velvet 01/11/23

Wednesday, January 11, 2023 | Posted in Uncategorized by Samantha Boss

thanks for tuning into my first episode of velvet! it’s too cool to be able to share music from my favorite genres. hope you enjoyed this weeks show! ~

sam 🙂

from https://www.oregonlive.com/entertainment/2023/01/portland-native-esperanza-spalding-on-her-new-album-and-creating-an-artist-sanctuary-in-st-johns.html

we’re dumb  /  salami rose joe louis

talk to me  /  jordan rakei

why we speak  /  robert glasper, q-tip, esperanza spalding

cycles  /  shafiq husayn, hiatus kaiyote

restless song  /  shadow community

la di da  /  the internet

ain’t a party  /  jet age of tomorrow

closer (ode 2 u)  /  ravyn lenae

what you need  /  kaytranada, charlotte day wilson

warm honey  /  willow

nowhere but up  /  phony ppl

ah uh oh  /  bobbing

pastures + cowpies / dj harrison

miss chew / nick hakim

can’t believe it / matt martians

 

spotify playlist here~