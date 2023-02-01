Tokyo Dreams – 1/31/23
This week we’ll be running our first montly special of the year, exploring the Future Funk genre. So kick back, relax, and enjoy some funky grooves.
Playlist:
Night Tempo; Anri | Remember Summer Days (Night Tempo Showa Groove Mix)
Fujifire | Sunset Drive
Cape Coral | Fuel injection
Desired | Emotions
Macross 82-99 | 『82.99 F.M』
Macross 82-99 | Fun Tonight
Yung Bae; Macross 82-99 | Welcome to the Disco
Yung Bae; Macross 82-99 | Yebisu – Yung Bae Edit
Yung Bae | Fly With Me
Macross 82-99 | Horsey
Future Girlfriend Music | Crazy Nights
Night Tempo; Anri | LOVE IS A TWO WAY STREET -近未来の感動- (Night Tempo Showa Groove Mix)
architecture in tokyo; Macross 82-99 | City Nightlife – Original Mix
Night Tempo | Usagi Funk
Desired; ConsciousThoughts | Never Fall in Love Again
Macross 82-99 | Perfect Blue
FIBRE | Virtual World
AnTgry | Palm Road
Amherst | Pop Rocks
Yung Bae | I Want Cha Back