surf grock! 1/31/23
Today girl rock!’s hit crew brings you the crimson wave of surf rock. Playlist here, picks below:
Magneto // Messer Chups
Tsunami Tsurprise // The Space Cossacks
Mon autre // Juniore
Cacti for Clothes // Pageants
Comin’ Home Baby // The Delmonas
Morning Terrors Nights of Dread // Shilpa Ray
Don’t Leave Me on the Earth // La Luz
Strange // Zombierella
666 // Sugar Candy Mountain
I Follow You // Melody’s Echo Chamber
Real Boy // La Sera
I Got the Moves // Habibi
Mrs. Moto // The Surfrajettes
Conquistador // Guantanamo Baywatch
Ozma // Shannon & The Clams
The Barracuda // The 5.6.7.8’s
Migas 2000 // The Liminanas
In The Sink // Plumtree