Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, Jan 27, 2023 (“What is Dark Academia?”) Episode 546
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_546.mp3
“In The Night” by Bauhaus
Interview with Dr. Paige Miller, Brittain Fellow in the School of Literature, Media, and Communication at Georgia Tech
File this set under PN56.L53
“Beginning of the End” by Children on Stun
“Complications” by Killing Joke
Continued interview with Dr. Paige Miller
File this set under LD4707 .M67
“Evelyn” by Clan of Xymox
“Christine” by Siouxsie and the Banshees
Continued interview with Dr. Paige Miller
File this set under CB19 .J33
“Doubt” by the Cure
“Glory” by Garden of Delight
“Reach Out Of The Darkness” by Friend and Lover