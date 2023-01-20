Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, Jan 20, 2023 (“What Does The Archivist Care About?”) Episode 545

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_545.mp3

“I Found that Essence Rare” by Gang of Four

Interview with Alison Reynolds, Research Services and Instruction Archivist at the Georgia Tech Library

File this set under CD971 .D35
“Am I Wrong” by Mikal Cronin
“Hard to Find” by Squeeze

Continued interview with Alison Reynolds

File this set under HD4855 .I58
“Gamma Rays” by Temples
“I Can’t See You” by Tim Buckley

Continued interview with Alison Reynolds

File this set under the finding aid Toombs, Amisano, and Wells Visual Materials, DV006
“Hidden in the Sand” by Tally Hall
“Look at All the Things” by Crazy Horse

“Of the Past” by Julien Chang