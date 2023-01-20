Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, Jan 20, 2023 (“What Does The Archivist Care About?”) Episode 545
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_545.mp3
“I Found that Essence Rare” by Gang of Four
Interview with Alison Reynolds, Research Services and Instruction Archivist at the Georgia Tech Library
File this set under CD971 .D35
“Am I Wrong” by Mikal Cronin
“Hard to Find” by Squeeze
Continued interview with Alison Reynolds
File this set under HD4855 .I58
“Gamma Rays” by Temples
“I Can’t See You” by Tim Buckley
Continued interview with Alison Reynolds
File this set under the finding aid Toombs, Amisano, and Wells Visual Materials, DV006
“Hidden in the Sand” by Tally Hall
“Look at All the Things” by Crazy Horse
“Of the Past” by Julien Chang