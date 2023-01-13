Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, Jan 13, 2023 (“WTF in 2023?”) Episode 544
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_544.mp3
“All this Time” by the Heartless Bastards
File this set under BX7233.P445 S7
“Lost in the Sea” by the Leftover Cuties
“Everyday Sunshine” by Fishbone
File this set under BJ1581.2 .S16
“Stop Your Sobbing” by the Pretenders
“This Will Be Our Year” by the Zombies
“Enjoy Yourself (It’s Later than You Think)” by the Specials
File this set under P325.5.A46
“La Dépression” by Pizzicato Five
“Nothing Beats a Failure (but a try)” by the Natural Four
“Ambiguity Song” by Camper Van Beethoven