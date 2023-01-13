Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, Jan 13, 2023 (“WTF in 2023?”) Episode 544

Friday, January 13, 2023 | Posted in Lost in the Stacks, Playlists by Charlie Bennett

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_544.mp3

“All this Time” by the Heartless Bastards

File this set under BX7233.P445 S7
“Lost in the Sea” by the Leftover Cuties
“Everyday Sunshine” by Fishbone

File this set under BJ1581.2 .S16
“Stop Your Sobbing” by the Pretenders
“This Will Be Our Year” by the Zombies
“Enjoy Yourself (It’s Later than You Think)” by the Specials

File this set under P325.5.A46
“La Dépression” by Pizzicato Five
“Nothing Beats a Failure (but a try)” by the Natural Four

“Ambiguity Song” by Camper Van Beethoven