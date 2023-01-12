mode8 #23: Happy mode8iversary!
Welcome back to the first mode8 of the semester and happy one year of mode8! Thank you to everyone who has listened in and suggested songs for the show, your support means everything. This week’s episode then is a personal curated mix of mostly stuff I found during the winter break!
Lunatic Princess // Touhou Eiyashou: Imperishable Night
Having Fun Outside // Kirby: Squeak Squad — remixed by Aivarcher
Artificial Intelligence Bomb — naruto2413
Starlight Zone // Sonic The Hedgehog — remixed by S.A Music
Shellfie — Chirpy Chips // Splatoon
Split & Splat — Chirpy Chips // Splatoon
Blitz It! — Chirpy Chips // Splatoon 2
Wave Prism — Chirpy Chips // Splatoon 2
On And On // Kotoba no Puzzle Mojipittan Daijiten
Funky Monkey Style // Pocket Card Jockey
PARADOX Keygen #3 — Dubmood
The Lost Land ~ Primordial Ooze // Ape Escape
Music Park // Mario Kart 7
Wifi Map // Style Savvy (remastered)
Making A Sandwich // Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Whiz Kid // Trials of Mana
Piranha Plant Pipeway // Mario Kart 7
Flying Saucers // Eek! The Cat
Death Mountain // Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds