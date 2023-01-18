Gold Soundz 1.17.23: DUOS
For the second show of the semester we decided to appreciate our favorite duos in indie rock! I hope y’all enjoyed this collection of the peanut butter to their jelly, the salt to their pepper, and the Bonnie to their Clyde.
Here is the playlist for the show:
Smithereens // Boyish
Like I Used To // Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen
Cocoon // Milky Chance
Silver Into Rain // Luna Li, beabadoobee
On Script // Courtney Barnett, Kurt Vile
The Ghost Inside // Broken Bells
object permanence // Sydney Sprague, Danielle Durack
Dylan Thomas // Better Oblivion Community Center
You Might Be Sleeping // Jakob, Clairo
Crying in Public // Chairlift
Spinal Tap // Okay Kaya, deem spencer, Michael Wolever
Overslept // Faye Webster, mei ehara
You Know What I Mean // Cults
California Here We Go // The Garden
Good Morning, Hypocrite // Electric President
Back To Oz // Sufjan Stevens, Angelo De Augustine