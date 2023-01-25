girl rock! classical exploration: 1/24/23

Today (after a brief delay due to fire alarms) girl rock! brings you the best in female composers and classical music performers from around the world. Playlist here, picks below.

Flutter // Poppy Ackroyd
Chrysalis Extended // Nia Imani
Parajota Delate // Tania Leon
Sakura No Solo // comp. Aki Takase, Lauren Newton piano

Young Birches, Op. 128, No. 2 // comp. Amy Beach, Joanne Polk piano
Deux Morceaux: I. Nocturne // comp. Lili Boulanger, Raphaela Gromes cello, Julian Riem piano
Amor dormiglione // comp. Barbara Strozzi, Constantinople strings, Suzie LeBlanc voice

Pain & Elevation: IV. The Orangery // comp. Caroline Shaw, Attacca Quartet
Pain & Elevation: V. The Beech Tree // comp. Caroline Shaw, Attacca Quartet
Archetypes: I. The Rebel // comp. Clarice Assad, Sergio Assad guitar, Third Coast Percussion
5 Folksongs in Counterpoint for String Quartet // Florence Beatrice Price, Catalyst Quartet