Girl Rock! 1/17/23

Tuesday, January 17, 2023 | Posted in Girl Rock!, Playlists, Shows by Lydia Wiederholt

girl rock!’s hit crew continues to bring you the best of female and nonbinary artists. playlist here, picks below.

Francis by Bleached on Amazon Music - Amazon.com

“Dazed” by Bleached

When You’re Around // Water From Your Eyes
Hate U // MEMI
Cool and Bendable // Kalbells
Kaneko Ayano

Dazed // Bleached
Repent // girlfriend.
You vs. My Self-Esteem // Club Sofa
Kill Courtney // Ting Tang Tina

Cross Me Out // Sweeping Promises
Hello Kitty Knife // Peach Kelli Pop
Break! // Fazerdaze
Silver Line // Sheer Mag

The Brown Snake // Thelma Plum
Ladyflash // The Go! Team
Pulp // Lime Garden
Socks, Drugs, and Rock ‘N’ Roll // Buffalo Daughter

Drive // Laundry
In M’n Hoofd // So-Fi