Girl Rock! 1/17/23
girl rock!’s hit crew continues to bring you the best of female and nonbinary artists. playlist here, picks below.
When You’re Around // Water From Your Eyes
Hate U // MEMI
Cool and Bendable // Kalbells
Kaneko Ayano
Dazed // Bleached
Repent // girlfriend.
You vs. My Self-Esteem // Club Sofa
Kill Courtney // Ting Tang Tina
Cross Me Out // Sweeping Promises
Hello Kitty Knife // Peach Kelli Pop
Break! // Fazerdaze
Silver Line // Sheer Mag
The Brown Snake // Thelma Plum
Ladyflash // The Go! Team
Pulp // Lime Garden
Socks, Drugs, and Rock ‘N’ Roll // Buffalo Daughter
Drive // Laundry
In M’n Hoofd // So-Fi