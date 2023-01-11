girl rock! 1/10/23
Today girl rock! comes back with new releases of the past couple months. Playlist here, picks below:
J’aime les Filles // Kate Bollinger
Picture // mei ehara
La money // Lous and The Yakuza
Y Como? // Bratty, Hinds
Winter is Over // Goo
Death in a Constellation // R. Missing, Levingquatre
Bitter // Lime Garden
Videodrome // P.R2B
Dirtbag Transformation (Still Dirty) // Horsegirl
Nobody // Black Belt Eagle Scout
Abalone // PACKS
Repent // girlfriend.
Hot and Clumsy // Quiet Houses
Asterisk // Sub*T
Never Let You Go // HARU NEMURI
Born Yesterday // Gladie