girl rock! 1/10/23

Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Today girl rock! comes back with new releases of the past couple months. Playlist here, picks below:

J’aime les Filles // Kate Bollinger
Picture // mei ehara
La money // Lous and The Yakuza
Y Como? // Bratty, Hinds

Winter is Over // Goo
Death in a Constellation // R. Missing, Levingquatre
Bitter // Lime Garden
Videodrome // P.R2B

Dirtbag Transformation (Still Dirty) // Horsegirl
Nobody // Black Belt Eagle Scout
Abalone // PACKS
Repent // girlfriend.

Hot and Clumsy // Quiet Houses
Asterisk // Sub*T
Never Let You Go // HARU NEMURI
Born Yesterday // Gladie