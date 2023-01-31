Crush #205: mysterious forest

Tuesday, January 31, 2023

tonight we made a playlist inspired by the feeling of walking through a forest late at night <3



playlist (and spotify link):

hair shoes demo – pale saints

primal – slowdive

watashi no aishita manatsu no shinigami – my dead girlfriend

windswept reprise – johnny jewel

sound inside me, waves inside you – parannoul

night is young – yuragi

always then – the kvb

strawberry cream – oeil

snowstorm – galaxie 500

alien observer – grouper

kissing can wait

waiting for the end – tears run rings

all in your head – secret shine

