Crush #205: mysterious forest
tonight we made a playlist inspired by the feeling of walking through a forest late at night <3
hair shoes demo – pale saints
primal – slowdive
watashi no aishita manatsu no shinigami – my dead girlfriend
windswept reprise – johnny jewel
sound inside me, waves inside you – parannoul
night is young – yuragi
always then – the kvb
strawberry cream – oeil
snowstorm – galaxie 500
alien observer – grouper
kissing can wait
waiting for the end – tears run rings
all in your head – secret shine