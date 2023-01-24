Crush #204
this week we’re playing an ultra-dreamy set from the likes of cocteau twins, the sundays, and more~
we were unable to post for last week, so check the playlist out here
tonite’s playlist – spotify link here~
those eyes, that mouth – cocteau twins
anti-glory = early demo – horsegirl
on earth – the sundays
sugar – beach fossils
drifter – wild nothing
spin – blue smiley
love songs on the radio – mojave 3
rose blood – mazzy star
fall into place – cathedral bells
heavenly – cigarettes after sex
ambulance – bnny
in heaven – japanese breakfast
lose me on the way – hope sandoval & the warm inventions
the spiral arm – dallas acid