Crush #204

Tuesday, January 24, 2023 | Posted in Crush by Elise Polo

this week we’re playing an ultra-dreamy set from the likes of cocteau twins, the sundays, and more~

we were unable to post for last week, so check the playlist out here

tonite’s playlist – spotify link here~

those eyes, that mouth – cocteau twins

anti-glory = early demo – horsegirl

on earth – the sundays

sugar – beach fossils

drifter – wild nothing

spin – blue smiley

love songs on the radio – mojave 3

rose blood – mazzy star

fall into place – cathedral bells

heavenly – cigarettes after sex

ambulance – bnny

in heaven – japanese breakfast

lose me on the way – hope sandoval & the warm inventions

the spiral arm – dallas acid