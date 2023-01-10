Crush #202
we’re back from winter break, bringing a dreamy and chill vibe to the airwaves~
here’s what we played tonight: (spotify playlist here)
bring me his head – seasurfer
ghosting – panda riot
god’s dream – ringo deathstarr
what you wanted – the morelings
strawberry.skin – dead leaf echo
slowfire – sciflyer
first trip to the city – monster movie, christian savill of slowdive, and sean hewson of sarah records’ eternal
hang on – the sky drops
house full of time – gui.tar
river like spine – jefre cantu-ledema
soft eyes – big hush
a beautiful end – fleeting joys