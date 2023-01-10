Crush #202

we’re back from winter break, bringing a dreamy and chill vibe to the airwaves~

here’s what we played tonight: (spotify playlist here)

bring me his head – seasurfer

ghosting – panda riot

god’s dream – ringo deathstarr

what you wanted – the morelings

strawberry.skin – dead leaf echo

slowfire – sciflyer

first trip to the city – monster movie, christian savill of slowdive, and sean hewson of sarah records’ eternal

hang on – the sky drops

house full of time – gui.tar

river like spine – jefre cantu-ledema

soft eyes – big hush

a beautiful end – fleeting joys

