Changes to WREK’s Programming
Listeners who tuned in between 4-5pm today might have noticed something new about WREK’s programming!
WREK’s current music directing team is excited to announce the station’s newest programming format in well over a decade: Electronic! Hoping to expand in the future, listeners from 4-5pm during the week can expect to hear a variety of electronic and electronic-based pop music, with albums coming from the 90s up until the past year.
The format is 100% student-curated by our music directing team, with sounds coming from hyperpop, deep house, and techno, just to name a few. We also will have a new electronic specialty show by local artist Material Girl, Fridays at 3pm!
If you’d like a sneak peak to hear what the new format might sound like, check out our spotify and apple music playlists and tune in from 4-5pm!