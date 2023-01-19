100 wreks #38
Thanks for joining us tonight on 100 wreks! Here’s tonight’s tracklist:
Donuts – Namasenda
You’re So Pretty – Petal Supply
Heart In 2 (Cecile Believe Remix) – caro
Digital Affection – Holliday Howe + Himera
God (Evian Christ Remix) – Bladee
Good Ones (DJ Hristos Remix) – Charli XCX
The Way I Feel (Life Sim Remix) – DOSS
Dysmorphia (feat. Fauness) – Escha + Ytem
Poignant Cleansing [katharsis: The Flow of Water] – jjacob
How To Save One Life (The Fray x Malibu x Evian Christ) – estoc
keepsake (it’s alright) – t0ni + Antonia XM
Brave – TAAHLIAH
For Now (Doss Remix) – ZSELA
high on lyfe – angelus
BIPP – Casey MQ (SOPHIE Cover)