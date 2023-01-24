涟漪 Lian Yi 1/23/2023: Home
Happy Spring Festival! I hope everyone has been having a good new year. Like many of you, I’ve been eating a lot of good food and spending time reconnecting with family. I’ve also been thinking a lot about what it means to be with family, what home means, and what it means to feel safe. With what happened this weekend, it seems more important than ever to hold onto that. So, I hope the collection of songs here can soothe you and remind you about the beauty of this holiday. As a reminder, most Cpop songs lack official English translations, so I have translated most of them myself. If you want to look anything up, it’s best to stick to the Chinese names.
“Ballad” by Ronghao Li, En
“Chengdu” by Zhao Lei, Can’t Grow Up*
“The Story of a Small Town” by Teresa Teng, Small Town Classics*
“Hometown” by Xu Wei, That Year*
“North Hollywood” by Mao Buyi, Perfect Day
“Shanghai 1943” by Jay Chou, Fantasy
“City Footsteps” by Paula Tsui, Every Step*
“Mountains and Rivers of Hometown“ by Li Jian, Music of My Pride
“The Prose Poetry of My Father” by Xu Fei, The Prose Poetry of My Father*
“The Sea, My Hometown” by Li Jian, Spoil*
“Bidding Farewell” by Pu Shu, Orion: Special Performance*
*denotes an unofficial English translation
《歌谣》李荣浩，《嗯》
《成都》赵雷，《无法长大》
《小城故事》邓丽君，《小城经典》
《故乡》许巍，《那一年》
《南一道街》毛不易，《平凡的一天》
《上海一九四三》周杰伦，《范特西》
《城市足印》徐小凤，《每一步》
《故乡山川》李健，《音乐傲骨》
《父亲写的散文诗》许飞，《父亲写的散文诗》
《大海啊故乡》李健，《溺爱》
《送别》朴树，《猎户星座 专场》