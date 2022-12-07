velvet 12-7-22

Wednesday, December 7, 2022

brought out all the favorites for my last episode~
it’s been a lovely year – thanks for tuning in, and enjoy the holidays!
aster ♡

from Miss Shiney

sweet insomnia  /  gallant, 6lack
stay tru  /  mereba
little bit  /  erika de casier
when he’s done  /  tei shi

blue  /  kamal.
beige  /  terrace martin, arin ray, elena pinderhughes
out of love  /  busty and the bass, macy gray
dance alone  /  tayla parx

can’t take my eyes off of you  /  ms. lauryn hill
miss shiney  /  kaiit
it gets better (with time)  /  the internet
maybe not  /  unusual demont

in code  /  loony
baby powder  /  jenevieve
july on film  /  zeauxi

spotify playlist here~