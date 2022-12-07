velvet 12-7-22
brought out all the favorites for my last episode~
it’s been a lovely year – thanks for tuning in, and enjoy the holidays!
aster ♡
sweet insomnia / gallant, 6lack
stay tru / mereba
little bit / erika de casier
when he’s done / tei shi
blue / kamal.
beige / terrace martin, arin ray, elena pinderhughes
out of love / busty and the bass, macy gray
dance alone / tayla parx
can’t take my eyes off of you / ms. lauryn hill
miss shiney / kaiit
it gets better (with time) / the internet
maybe not / unusual demont
in code / loony
baby powder / jenevieve
july on film / zeauxi
spotify playlist here~