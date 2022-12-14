Tokyo Dreams 12/13/22
Last Tokyo Dreams of 2022! See y’all in the next year. Have a good one!
Tracklist:
Mariya Takeuchi – Plastic Love
Miki Matsubara – Mayonaka no Door / Stay With Me
Yasuha – Fly-day Chinatown
Tomoko Aran – Midnight Pretenders – 2022 restored version
Makoto Matsushita – September Rain – Japanese Version 2018 Remaster
Junk Fujiyama – To the other side of that sky
Anri – I CAN’T STOP THE LONELINESS
Anri – WINDY SUMMER
Junko Yagami – Twilight Bay City
Mariya Takeuchi – The Continuation of the Dream
Taeko Onuki – 4:00A.M.
Makoto Matsushita – Love Was Really Gone – 2018 Remaster
Bread And Butter – SUMMER BLUE
Spotify Link: