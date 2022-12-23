Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, Dec 23, 2022 (“LITSmas 2022: Christmas Island”) Episode 543
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_543.mp3
“Christmas Island” by Bob Dylan
File this set under DU625 .L8
“‘Oli ‘Oli Makahiki Hou and Hape Nu La (Happy New Year)” by Noelani Kanoho and the Leo Nahenahe Singers
“Honolulu How Do You Do?” by Sol K Bright and His Hollywaiians
File this set under DU627.4 .E192
“Aloha Steve and Danno” by Radio Birdman
“Kona Coast” by The Beach Boys
“Mississippi Luau” by Charlie McAlister
File this set under M1844.H3 E4
“Broadcasting For Jesus” by Sal Hoopii and His Novelty Four
“Mele Kalikimaka” by Dead Meadow
“Christmas Wrapping” by the Waitresses