Playlist for Lost in the Stacks, December 2, 2022, “How To Revise A Book,” episode 541
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_541.mp3
“My Back Pages,” by the Ramones
Interview with Prof. Philip Auslander of Georgia Tech’s School of Literature, Media, and Communication
File this set under PN1590 .S6 A88 1999
“Canned Music” by Dan Hicks and The Hot Licks
“The Faster I Breathe The Further I Go” by PJ Harvey
Continued Interview with Prof. Philip Auslander
File this set under LB14.7 .K65 2015
“Don’t You Ever?” by Slant 6
“Sick Of Myself” by Matthew Sweet
Continued Interview with Prof. Philip Auslander
File this set under PH3281 .L59 S913 1973
“Starry Eyes” by The Records
“Nothing You Can Say” by Holly Golightly
“Do It Again” by Queens of the Stone Age