mode8 #22: End of Semester Hits!
Thank everyone for listening to mode8 this semester! This is the last one of the year, so I put together some of my favorites and other tracks I found along the way – plus some Scarlet and Violet hits.
Sleigh Ride — Naineux
Rude Buster (Mega Man X 2 remix) — RetroKing98
My diesel powered organ // Proun+
Frog Hop 2 // Rhythm Heaven
New York Minute // Mario Kart Tour
Soaring The Sky // Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire
Exercise Mode // Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine
Modernism Street (remaster) // Melty Blood
Alternative Fuel — Jeroen Tel
Top 50 // Pac Man 99
Famibreak — Bokusatsu Shoujo Koubou
rayquaza ex — exodia
PoPiPo — SiIvagunner: King For Another Day
kyogre ex — exodia
Death Mountain // Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds
Underground Hollow // Terraria
Wild Battle: Area Zero // Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Team Star Boss Battle // Pokemon Scarlet and Violet