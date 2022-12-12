Lost In Oscillation – 12/11/2022
The Dead Goldfish Ensemble – Ace
Ruth – Misty Mouse
Cheiron – Land After Life
Steve Vanguard – Dead Shadow
Poeme Electronique – She’s An Image
Parade Ground – Moderne Hunting
L.A.S.’s Crime – Incommunication
Andi Arroganti – Schöne neue liebe
Kon.G.nial – Ich suche deine Liebe
Time Modem – Suono Elettrico
Kontravoid – Judgment (Kris Baha Remix)
Havoc – Attitude (319 Edition)
Krishna Goineau feat. MCL – La Dance
Pais Tropical – Melodya (Shockcut Mix)
Polyphonic Size – Rendez Vous (rehearsal recording of “Logique Polygonale”)
Don Minx – Dance
Spleen Ideal – Encore un jour
Intooitive Plane – Plane I
Sound Of K – Silvery Sounds (Technasia Hard Mix)
Elegia – Art Of Silence
Dark Earth – Jang = War
Elecktroids – Check Mate
Oligo – Sirens
Frank Youngwerth – Whirr (Original)
Reggie R – Strings ‘89
Robert Armani – Heavy Bass
Drexciya – Nautilus 12
Gene Hunt – Untitled (b-side of Wild Dance)
Rational Youth – Dancing on the Berlin Wall
96 Eyes – Starship
I-F – Floating Away In A Hole Darker Than Yours (Melvin White Remix)
Kirk Degiorgio Presents As One – Shambala
Oppenheimer Analysis – Behind The Shades
Cacophony ‘33’ – Fabrication