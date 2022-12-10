Lost In Oscillation – 12/10/2022
Cold Dance – Choice
La Maison – Via Inganni 2
Absolute Body Control – Waving Hands [Ondeanado Las Manos]
Factrix – Empire Of Passion
Virgin Prunes – In The Greylight
Minny Pops – Lights
Modern Mannequins – Certain Reality
Futurisk – Lonely Streets (from the Ocean Sound EP)
Kuruki – Yack Yack
Poligam – Kismet
Teela-Wook – It’s All Worked Out
Luddites – Cold Black Lines
Trop! – Nouveau Depart
The Artists Mean – Love
Rudy – Homme Mechanique
Die Doraus und die Marinas – Alter Maler
Uncertain Call – Out
Siegmar Fricke – Silent Cries
Jackstreet Inc. – Break It Down
Adrienne Ferlita – I Can Make U Forget (House Mix)
Chevere – Use It Don’t Lose It (Version)
Konstruktivists – Ikon (excerpt)
Konstruktivists – New York
X-101 – G-Force
Population One – The Calling
James Ruskin – From Over The Edge
Elbee Bad – Flat (Hanging Loose In Brooklyn Version), from the white label of Bustin Out
Steve Mathis – True Love (House Of Trix Mix)
Blake Baxter – Sexual Deviant (Deviance Mix)
Anthony Shake Shakir – Let It Ride (feat. Scarelly Moe)
The Sweet P’s – Tell Me (Whatcha Doing To Me) (Radio Version)
Intro – Haunted Cocktails
Silent Circle – Stop The Rain