Grockedelia! (girl rock psychedelia lol)

Tuesday, December 6, 2022 | Posted in Uncategorized by Lydia Wiederholt

Today girl rock’s hit crew explored the craaazy world of psychedelia!! We started the night with some tracks straight from the 60s and 70s ＼(≧▽≦)／. We then explored psychedelia’s influences on modern indie rock! Enjoy the track list below and playlist at the bottom of the page (✯◡✯).

Now | Light In The Attic Records

“I Want You” // Christine McVie
“Somebody To Love” // Grace Slick, The Great Society
“Zzotto” // Daisy Chain
“I Realized You” // Wendy & Bonnie

waaaaah ｀;:゛;｀;･(°ε° )

“Chnam oun Dop-Pram Muy (I’m 16)” ~ Ros Serey Sothea
“Your Dream” ~ Kim Jung Mi
“Come My Habibi” ~ Habibi
“Peaches” ~ Miynt

“The Light of Day” // Kacy & Clayton
“Domino” // Nicole Atkins
“Face of the Sun” // Shana Cleveland
“Dream Within A Dream”// Tristen

“The Universe” ~ Death Valley Girls
“Equipment” ~ DMBQ
“With a Sense of Grace” ~ Kit Sebastian