Grockedelia! (girl rock psychedelia lol)
Today girl rock’s hit crew explored the craaazy world of psychedelia!! We started the night with some tracks straight from the 60s and 70s ＼(≧▽≦)／. We then explored psychedelia’s influences on modern indie rock! Enjoy the track list below and playlist at the bottom of the page (✯◡✯).
“I Want You” // Christine McVie
“Somebody To Love” // Grace Slick, The Great Society
“Zzotto” // Daisy Chain
“I Realized You” // Wendy & Bonnie
waaaaah ｀;:゛;｀;･(°ε° )
“Chnam oun Dop-Pram Muy (I’m 16)” ~ Ros Serey Sothea
“Your Dream” ~ Kim Jung Mi
“Come My Habibi” ~ Habibi
“Peaches” ~ Miynt
“The Light of Day” // Kacy & Clayton
“Domino” // Nicole Atkins
“Face of the Sun” // Shana Cleveland
“Dream Within A Dream”// Tristen
“The Universe” ~ Death Valley Girls
“Equipment” ~ DMBQ
“With a Sense of Grace” ~ Kit Sebastian