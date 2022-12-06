Gold Soundz 12.6.22: 2022 Wrapped
Happy Tuesday and tis the season for Gold Soundz Wrapped! It’s almost the end of the year… and you know what that means… its wrapped season! This week on Gold Soundz we are playing songs that were the hosts favorite songs this year.
Joke of the week:
Why do reindeer like Beyonce so much? She sleighs.
Playlist for the show
Hannah Sun // Lomelda – Brooke
Simulation Swarm // Big Thief – Emelia
The Worst Is Done // Weyes Blood – Carson
Fantasy Movie // Lala Lala, Grapetooth – Brooke
Road Head // Japanese Breakfast – Emelia
Moviegoer // Julia Jacklin – Carson
Blur // Pleasure System – Brooke
Take Off Ur Pants // Indigo De Souza – Emelia
Car Therapy // Faye Webster – Carson
104 Degrees // Slaughter Beach, Dog – Brooke
Harvey // Alex G – Emelia
You Make Me Feel // EASHA – a request from Karen, one of her favorite songs of the year!
Jesus Freak Lighter // Blood Orange – Carson
Orange Blood // Mt. Joy – Brooke
Hot & Heavy // Lucy Dacus – Emelia
Thanks for listening, we love you! And for all you college students out there – good luck on finals!