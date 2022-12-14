girl rock! 12/13/22- ska
today girl rock! ventures into the genre of ska, bringing you the best from past and present. playlist here, picks below:
Something New // The Jinkies
On my Radio // The Selecter
Adorable You // Doreen Shaffer
Rude Girl // The Miggedys
Come to You // The Skints
Total Hate ’95 // No Doubt
The Chase // Tip the Van
Carny Ska Waltz // Muff Said
Get A Grip // Agent 99
In the Mirror // The Interrupters
Getting Nowhere // Alla Spina
Skallawalla // Hurtin’ Buckaroos
99 Luft Ballons // The Fabulous Rudies
Orange Boy // The Usuals
Yeah! Ska Dance // ORESKABAND
SUMMER OF LOVE // Muramasa Star
Girl In a Band // Half Past Two
“Girl rock, oh how it shines
On the radio, it’s divine
The future is female, and so is the sound.” -AI poem generator