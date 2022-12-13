Crush #201

Tuesday, December 13, 2022 | Posted in Crush, Playlists by Elise Polo

aaaaand we’re back from a op-test hiatus!! congrats to all the new WREK ops :))))

ALBUM REVIEW: In The Interim - No Sun - Distorted Sound Magazine

how it is – lightfoils

colour of your name – beliefs

still left with me – craft spells

cave/wave – the cherry wave

a force at play – cloakroom

carry on – the high violets

sun was high (so was I) – small black

elephant – they are gutting a body of water

in your way – gleemer

golden haze – wild nothing

unless you speak from your heart – wild nothing

in my heaven – no sun

1998- – ……..

motherly advice – a shoreline dream

Dog Dj Dj Dog GIF - Dog Dj Dj Dog Dog Doing Dj - Discover & Share GIFs