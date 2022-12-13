Crush #201
aaaaand we’re back from a op-test hiatus!! congrats to all the new WREK ops :))))
how it is – lightfoils
colour of your name – beliefs
still left with me – craft spells
cave/wave – the cherry wave
a force at play – cloakroom
carry on – the high violets
sun was high (so was I) – small black
elephant – they are gutting a body of water
in your way – gleemer
golden haze – wild nothing
unless you speak from your heart – wild nothing
in my heaven – no sun
1998- – ……..
motherly advice – a shoreline dream