Cross|Section (12/10/22) – XMAS 🎄
—
This week we celebrated Christmas’s coming by trying to figure where the yams might be…
It’s Cross|Section on 91.1FM W.R.E.K. ATL
~Sonny’s Setlist~
sleigh ride (tlc) –>
players ball [christmas mix] (outkast) –>
this christmas (donny hathaway) –> this christmas (eli derby)
what will santa claus say/when he finds everybody swingin’ (louis prima) –> 4th dimension (kids see ghosts)
jingle bells/aka the one horse open sleigh (maryland jazz band of cologne ft. papa don vappie, erny elly) –> dashing/reasons (wu-tang clan)
yamz (masego, devin morrison) –> sweet yamz (fetty wap)
little drummer girl (alicia keys) –> i’m glad you’re mine (al green)
christmas time is here (vince guaraldi trio) –> shady (dwele) –> that time (mndsgn)
snowbound (sarah vaughan) –> snowed in (mndsgn)
big bag (tyler, the creator)