100 wreks #35

Thursday, December 1, 2022 | Posted in Uncategorized by Renny Hyde 
Tracklist:
So Clear (umru corrosion) - Hyd
clove (with wishlane) - saoirse dream

subliminal messaging - wishlane
fragile heart (with angelicxmei + memorie) - 2504 (prod. shinju)
junji ito - emotegi (prod. sg37)

pedals (feat. cmten) - drama trial
HOW DO I KNOW - HASH & LYN

Cc - Ecco2k
All I Think About - Petal Supply

~ xX_Nightcore_Random_Mix_Xx ~
California Gurls (Dylan Brady Remix) - Katy Perry
xX kissin u Xx (nitecore) :3 - DIGITAL RAVE BOY
M4K1N M3 F33L - gasoiid
GT YR WSH - dj x
Drive (bean boy remix) - Aadi Rip
amygdala REMIX - bean boy
Simple and Clean - ADDERALL
in my head (danyo remix) - ariana grande
AÑOS LUZ - SCRIPT
Here (in yr Arms) - User2222
22 (Taylor Swift nxc) - dive to the heart