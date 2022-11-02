velvet 11-2-22

Wednesday, November 2, 2022

you gotta keep on dreeeaming~*

from be cool

anybody can be in love  /  kaina
message (better days)  /  pawpaw rod
be cool  /  loony
steel wing  /  arima ederra

trust  /  realestk
made up my mind  /  vividry
i hope u see this  /  thuy
reasons  /  minnie riperton

magic  /  judi jackson
*this world  /  astral weeks
some of us are brave  /  danielle ponder

do better  /  haley smalls
laputa  /  hiatus kaiyote
kochanie  /  jarecki, robert cichy
halfway to the moon  /  her songs, marie dahlstrom, dani murcia

