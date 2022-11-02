velvet 11-2-22
you gotta keep on dreeeaming~*
anybody can be in love / kaina
message (better days) / pawpaw rod
be cool / loony
steel wing / arima ederra
trust / realestk
made up my mind / vividry
i hope u see this / thuy
reasons / minnie riperton
magic / judi jackson
*this world / astral weeks
some of us are brave / danielle ponder
do better / haley smalls
laputa / hiatus kaiyote
kochanie / jarecki, robert cichy
halfway to the moon / her songs, marie dahlstrom, dani murcia
spotify playlist here~