under the covers with girl rock!: 11/1/22

Tuesday, November 1, 2022 | Posted in Girl Rock!, Playlists, Shows by Elizabeth Cowan

Girl rock! is back with another episode of covers from girl rockers through the ages. Find our playlist here, and browse our picks below:

Laid - Single by The Pains Of Being Pure At Heart | Spotify

Goodbye Yellow Brick Road // Yola (2019) // Elton John (1973)
She’s Actin’ Single (I’m Drinking Double) // Wednesday (2022) // Gary Stewart (1975)
La Vie En Rose // Lucy Dacus (2019) // Edith Piaf (1947)
In Undertow // Marika Hackman (2020) // Alvvays (2017)

I Go to Sleep // Anika (2010) // The Applejacks (1965)
New Slang // Porridge Radio (2021) // The Shins (2001)
Dreams // Faye Wong (1994) // The Cranberries (1993)
Dancing On My Own // Karen Elson (2020) // Calum Scott (2017)

Laid // The Pains of Being Pure at Heart (2015) // James (1993)
Electric Feel // CLAVVS (2017) // MGMT (2007)
Don’t Let Me Down // Marcia Griffiths (2006) // The Beatles (1970)
I Heard It Through The Grapevine // The Slits (1968) // Marvin Gaye (1968)

I’m On Fire // Electrelane (2000) // Bruce Springsteen (1985)
Dancing with Myself // The Donnas (2004) // Billy Idol (1980)
Agua de Beber // The Derevolutions (2018) // Astrud Gilberto (1965)