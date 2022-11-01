under the covers with girl rock!: 11/1/22
Girl rock! is back with another episode of covers from girl rockers through the ages. Find our playlist here, and browse our picks below:
Goodbye Yellow Brick Road // Yola (2019) // Elton John (1973)
She’s Actin’ Single (I’m Drinking Double) // Wednesday (2022) // Gary Stewart (1975)
La Vie En Rose // Lucy Dacus (2019) // Edith Piaf (1947)
In Undertow // Marika Hackman (2020) // Alvvays (2017)
I Go to Sleep // Anika (2010) // The Applejacks (1965)
New Slang // Porridge Radio (2021) // The Shins (2001)
Dreams // Faye Wong (1994) // The Cranberries (1993)
Dancing On My Own // Karen Elson (2020) // Calum Scott (2017)
Laid // The Pains of Being Pure at Heart (2015) // James (1993)
Electric Feel // CLAVVS (2017) // MGMT (2007)
Don’t Let Me Down // Marcia Griffiths (2006) // The Beatles (1970)
I Heard It Through The Grapevine // The Slits (1968) // Marvin Gaye (1968)
I’m On Fire // Electrelane (2000) // Bruce Springsteen (1985)
Dancing with Myself // The Donnas (2004) // Billy Idol (1980)
Agua de Beber // The Derevolutions (2018) // Astrud Gilberto (1965)