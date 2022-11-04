Playlist for Lost in the Stacks, November 4, 2022, “Re-Indigenizing through Storytelling”, episode 538
Hear the show at: http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_538.mp3
“Digital Nomad” by Digawolf
Interview with ‘Ilaheva Tua’one and Seth Porter of the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs library
File this set under LB1042 .C43
“Denied” by Ailani
“I Was Raised” by X.I.T.
Continued Interview with ‘Ilaheva Tua’one and Seth Porter
File this set under TP265 .L874
“Burn Paper” by Treik Deeperheit
“Haze is Free (Mounting a Broken Ladder)” by Barbara Manning
Continued Interview with ‘Ilaheva Tua’one and Seth Porter
File this set under ML3770 .L5513
“HMS Resolution” by Haleiwa
“Kaito No Tetamanu” by Tikahiri
“Kai Tangata” by Alien Weaponry